Deserae Lilley (1968-2023)

Deserae Lilley, 54, passed away peacefully at her sisters home in Jay on January 22, 2023 after a short but courageous battle with colon cancer.

Deserae was the daughter of Cricket (Rosita) Crocket and Vern Lilley, born October 8, 1968. She grew up in Wilton and Farmington and attended schools in the Mt. Blue school district.

Deserae lived most of her adult life in the Auburn and Lewiston area, where she met lifelong friends and worked as a Store Manager at Circle K and Roopers. She was a very hard worker, often found working overtime. She was a hustler who was fiercely independent and could always make her own way, in her own time.

On her free time she loved to tan. You could find her at the beach in the summer and a tanning booth in the winter. She enjoyed fashion and was known to have dozens of pairs of shoes, preferably Nike sneakers, in every color so she matched each outfit. She also enjoyed going to yard sales, shopping at the Dollar tree, or sitting outside enjoying a toke. Her favorite past time was spending time with her grandchildren, whom she called her “best friends.”

Deserae will be remembered as strong, loyal, hilarious, fun, independent, stubborn, and as badass as they came. You could always count on her to make you laugh and have a good time, but to never back down if the situation came to that.

She left a void in the hearts of her Mom (Cricket,) step-dad (Dennis,) her children, grandchildren, siblings and close friends when she left this world. We know she was able to once again hug her Dad (Vern,) her Gram Turner, Gram and Gramp Crocket, Uncle Kenny and even a few friends.

At this time there is no plans for a service. Close family and friends will be notified privately when one has been arranged.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you prioritize your health. Get yearly check ups, get age appropriate screenings, and advocate for yourself and/or loved ones if something doesn’t feel right. Early detection does in fact save lives.