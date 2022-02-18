FARMINGTON – Diana L. Ryder, 75, of Wilton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Feb. 6, 2022, at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The loving daughter of Kenneth J. and Millicent (Richards) Burrill, Diana grew up in Wilton and graduated from Wilton Academy in 1964.

Diana lived a full life and while working full time and raising her two children, She started to pursue her passion and graduated from Framingham State with a Bachelors in Sociology in 1980. Continuing her education, she then received her Master’s in Counseling and Psychology in 1986.

Diana started her career as the Director of Counsel on Aging Director in Sharon in 1987. She continued her career as the Counsel on Aging Director in Natick and then retired in Chelmsford as the Director of Elder Services in 2012. Diana was a strong advocate for the elderly and was recognized for many contributions which included working with The SERVE Food Program and The Salvation Army.

In 2014, she moved to Maine to enjoy her time with her mother and extended family. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, fishing, going to camp, snowmobiling, spending time with her family, and especially loved her dog, Nikko.

She is survived by her mother, Millicent Marble of Wilton; children, Randy K. Ryder and his wife, Sabina of Blackstone, Mass. and Candice Wilson and her husband Joe of Ashland, Mass.; five grandchildren, Amanda, Elizabeth, Stephanie, Tyler, and Colin; two great grandchildren, Gavin, and Julian; her brother, Michael “Mick” Burrill and his life companion, Susan Twitchell of Farmington; two nieces, Lisa and Angie.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation on February 18, 2022, from 5-7 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Graveside memorial services will be held on Friday, May 20 at 2 pm at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton.

The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to American Heart Association or your local animal shelter. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.