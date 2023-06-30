Diana Witt (1959-2023)

Diana E. Witt, 64, passed away on June 26, 2023 after a hard fought battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Diana was born on January 1st, 1959, the New Year’s baby at Redington-Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine.

Diana grew up in Wilton, Maine and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1977. At Mt. Blue she studied Secretarial Science and lettered in gymnastics and track.

Diana worked as an Administrative Assistant for numerous organizations during her successful career. Employers included Franklin County, Franklin Savings Bank, GH Bass, Ingram and Ingram Law office, SAD #44, Cooper Cargil & Chant, Northway Bank and SAD #72. Her true love was her time spent as a school secretary at Crescent Park School in Bethel, Maine (1995-2005) and her time recently as the school secretary at Brownfield-Denmark School. Diana created a school office environment that was warm, inviting and compassionate that the students readily embraced. She seldom went out in public without running into current and former students or staff and always went out of her way to say a cheerful hello. She was extremely well organized, loyal, and intuitive and always had her bosses back. She had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh.

Diana was a self-described home body. She valued her time decorating her house and maintaining her large, beautiful flower gardens. Of course there were always the four Golden Retrievers around to keep her busy. She had a knack for taking everyday items and creating a beautiful piece for her home or to give as gifts. Her family, and especially her grandchildren, were her focus. She always put her family’s needs above hers. Over the last few years she started woodturning with her husband producing beautiful turned pieces as well as charcuterie boards.

Diana is survived by her husband of 40 years, Edward G. Witt, Sr.; daughter Elizabeth Lowe; a son Edward G, Witt, Jr. (Megan); two sisters, Lisa Carter (John) and Heidi Ross; and her brother Michael; two grandchildren, Alaric and Katherine Lowe; nieces and nephews Shannon Carter, Taylor Carter, Megan Carter, Ben Ross, Anna Rose Ross, Dustin Clements and Ashley Hartwell. She was predeceased by her parents, Maxine and Charles Hartwell; grandparents Helen and Albert Browne; and William and Florence Hartwell and brother in-law, Raynold Ross.

The Witt family would like to thank the staff at the Memorial Hospital oncology unit for their compassionate, loving care of Diana during this difficult period. We would also like to extend a special thank-you to Leona Cloutier, APRN-FNP, for personally going above and beyond the call of duty in seeing that Diana was well cared for both physically and emotionally.

Friends and family are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, July 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Furber and White Funeral Home, 2925 White Mt. Highway, North Conway, NH. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Diana’s name to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1842, N. Conway, NH 03860 (jensfriends.org).