Diane Donovan (1955-2021)



STRONG – Diane Donovan, 65, of Strong, lost her long hard fight with cancer on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 6:04 p.m. She was at home surrounded by her children, grandchildren, family, and friends during her last days just like she wanted to be.

Diane was born in Brookline, Mass. on Oct. 9, 1955, to Paul and Marie (Martin) Babbin. Diane was the oldest of four and was always caring for everybody around her, a truly natural mother and caretaker at heart.

Diane had a passion for life, she loved people and animals, she loved the city of Boston just as much as she loved living in the country with her veggie and flower gardens. She always said one of the best things in her life was when she was an EMT and became the chief of AMPS ambulance service for Franklin County, she was so proud!

Diane leaves behind four children: Sandra and Dan Agren of Strong, William Appleby of Colorado, Kellie and Tim Legere of Strong, and her youngest son Shane Donovan of Strong. Diane also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Nathan Walli of Phillips, Isaiah Agren of Kingfield, Logan Donovan-Legere of Strong, and Aidyn Legere of Strong; her sisters: Bettyanne Cawley and husband John of Ireland, Margrette Guarnotta and husband John of Boston, and her beloved brother Paul Babbin and his wife Janette of Boston; nephews: Ali Zariev, Matt Mitchel, James Mitchel, and Mark Gaurnotta; a niece Christine Pickup and lots of uncles, aunts, and cousins; as well as her best friend of 60 years Rita Riordan her husband Kevin and daughter Devin of Brighton, Mass.

Diane was predeceased by both her parents, her paternal grandmother Mary Babbin, maternal grandparents Jim and Margrette Martin, her first husband William Appleby and her second husband John Donovan, along with her first granddaughter Cassey Anne-Marie Appleby Kelly.

She was loved by so many and will be sadly missed for years to come.

A Memorial Service will be held in the near future at Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesr.com.