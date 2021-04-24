Dixie Flagg (1962-2021)

AVON — Dixie Parker Flagg, 59, passed away at home with family and friends by her side on April 19 , 2021. Dixie had a variety of hobbies and jobs throughout her life. In her early years, she played softball with a local Women’s league. She enjoyed crafting, quilting, crocheting, playing games such as Pictionary, cards, trivia and word puzzles and visiting with family and friends. Some of the jobs she held included cleaning cabins, waiting tables, delivering snack boxes for Five Star Vending, care taking and being a home maker. In the last few years of her life, she took great pleasure in working with her friend, John Boyko, creating an outdoor monument of Jesus called the, “Light of the World Cross.”

Dixie will be remembered for her love of animals, independence, strength and her big heart. She took in orphaned and injured creatures over the years including, mice, squirrels, flying squirrels, birds, turtle and snake eggs. She got great joy being around her goats, chickens and her loyal dog, Tinkerbell. She learned early on to be independent and did it very well. Her strength came from overcoming many obstacles and challenges in her life and growing up with four brothers. She was married to Jerald Flagg on Aug. 10, 1996 in Avon. She is survived by her husband, Jerald Flagg of Avon; son, William Parker of Wilton; daughter, Meghan Crockett and husband Will of Madrid, daughter Cheyenne Flagg and partner Nick of Avon; sister Deb Lamson and husband Jeff of Hinkley, brother Dan Parker and partner Nancy of East Madrid, brother Darryl Parker and wife Eileen of Weld, brother Dick Parker and wife Terri of Phillips, brother Duane Pinkham of Rumford, and sister Delilah Kennedy and husband Jeremy of Tennessee; and two beloved grandchildren, Keegan and Brody. She is predeceased by her father, Richard A. Parker Sr.; mother, Dawn Adams; son, Sgt. Richard K. Parker; and her best friend, Janice Trapp.

Services will be announced in the days to come. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.