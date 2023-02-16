Dona Seegers (1948-2023)

MT. VERNON – Dona Seegers, 74, of Mt. Vernon, ME died February 12, 2023, peacefully at home.

She was born October 9, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA to Jim and Ruth Seegers.

Dona was a lifelong artist and enthusiastic art educator. Having earned her Art Degree from The Museum School in Boston and a BS in education from Tufts University, she moved to rural Maine in the late 60’s where she raised her family. She taught art in the public schools in Franklin and Kennebec counties as well as at the University of Maine Farmington.

With a passion for design she enjoyed curating art exhibitions, creating art installations, bookmaking, digital photography, painting and sculpture. She has shown her work widely throughout the state of Maine.

Dona also relished time spent outdoors gardening, walking, hiking, birdwatching, and visiting the ocean.

She is survived by her partner; Jim Kinney; her daughters; Adrienne and Erin Seegers, their husbands Jason Dierberg and Jason Steinhouser; and her beloved granddaughters; Fern and Skye Seegers Dierberg.

Dona touched many many souls near and far while here on this earth. She is deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A celebration of her life will be planned for the spring.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Services, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington ME, 04938