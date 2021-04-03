Donald Eugene Hunter Jr. (1963-2021)

FARMINGTON – Donald Eugene Hunter Jr., 58, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2021 at his home in Farmington. He was born on January 14, 1963 in Farmington, son of Donald E. Hunter Sr. and Suzanne Antone. On April 16, 1994, he married Bonnie McKee. Donny loved football and was an avid NY Jets fan. He enjoyed coaching his children’s sport’s teams and listening to music and comedy.

Donny was a kind and loving son, brother, father and friend who was always quick with a joke and a laugh. He had a great sense of humor and a smile that would light up a room. In spite of his generally positive attitude, he struggled with substance abuse most of his life. In the end, he lost his life to it. Addiction is an insidious disease that many people quietly fight alone because of the perceived stigma. Those who are struggling with it are not bad people, they are afflicted with a disease that attacks the body, mind and soul. They are deserving of our love and understanding. This epidemic affects about half of all families in the U.S. and we need to continue to strive to get as many people into treatment as possible. As a result of that commitment, the family is asking that in lieu of flowers, a donation be sent to Operation Hope at operationhope.org

Donny is survived by his daughter, Danielle Hunter of Deep River, CT; son, Tyler Hunter of Ft. Campbell, KY; mother, Suzanne Dalrymple and husband Paul of Chesterville; brother, Richard Hunter of Stratton; sister, Rebecca Roman and husband Jeff of Portland; wife, Bonnie Hunter of Deep River, CT; nieces and nephews of Florida and Maine. He was predeceased by his father, Donald Hunter Sr.

Family and Friends are invited to share memories on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2 pm, downstairs at the American Legion Hall, 158 High St. in Farmington. Please wear a mask.

