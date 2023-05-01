Donald Gagnon (1937-2023)

LIVERMORE FALLS – Donald P. Gagnon, 86 of Livermore Falls, passed away on April 27, 2023, at home with his family beside him.

Donald was born on October 4, 1937, in Farmingdale, Maine, the son of John and Margaret (Partridge) Gagnon. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1956 and worked with his father at John’s Outboards from 1955- 1958. Donald then worked for Auto Mechanics from1958-1963. During Don’s time at Auto Mechanics, he traveled from his home in Cundy’s Harbor to Lewiston each day, he loved the water and took up lobstering. Cundy’s Harbor is where he met the love of his life, Beverly Ann Bishop, Don visited a local restaurant where Bev waited tables. Don and Bev were married June 21, 1958, this June would have been their 65th wedding anniversary.

Don purchased Gagnon Boats & Motors in 1963 and moved his family to Livermore Falls, Maine. Don had a terrible accident in 1989 which forced him into retirement. Don was devoted to his family, loved to travel, snowmobile, ski and vacation. His love for the water was undeniable, and boating was where you would find him most of the time, unless he was getting into mischief with his two grandsons. Don had a wonderful sense of humor which we all loved. We will never forget his famous saying, “It’ll be okay.”

Don leaves behind his wife Beverly Gagnon of Livermore Falls, son, Kurt Gagnon and wife, Pauline of Livermore Falls; daughter, Karrie Gagnon and her husband, Martin Hass of Auburn; grandson, Kyle Gagnon his wife Devon of Richmond, NH and their children Brody & Waverly, grandson, Gavin Gagnon and his wife Patricia of Worcester, Mass.; his sister, Ruth Gay of Cocoa Beach, Florida: Sister in-law Connie Gagnon, of Florida and many nieces and nephews in Florida.

Don was predeceased by his father, John Gagnon, mother, Margaret Partridge Gagnon, brother, Larry Gagnon, and brother, Richard Gagnon.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 1 to 3 at Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay, Maine. A meal of comfort will follow at Kurt and Pauline Gagnon’s home, 189 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. Burial will follow in the family lot at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Augusta. Memories or words of remembrance may be left in Don’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Arrangements and cremation care are under the direction of Wiles Remembrance Centers.