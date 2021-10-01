Donald (Herbert) Quirrion (1932-2021)

JAY – Donald (Herbert) Quirrion, 89, a resident of Jay passed away September 14, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Chesterville, March 23, 1932 a son of Desire and Gladys (Welch) Quirrion. He married Dorothy Richards on April 7, 1951 and they enjoyed nearly 67 years together before her passing in 2018. He had many jobs in his lifetime, including working for the town of Wilton, shoe shops in North Jay and G.H. Bass (maintenance). In later years he had a dairy farm, cut wood and made ox yokes and bows. He had many animals throughout his life, but especially enjoyed training and pulling steers and oxen, ending with the Farmers Steer and Ox Club into his mid 80’s.

Donald is survived by his son, Danny (Joyce) Quirrion of Jay, his daughter Diane (Linton) Robinson of Chesterville. Grandchildren: Darrell (Amanda) Robinson, Lauri (Ken) Ryder, Dayne (Nicole) Robinson, Dean (Virginia) Robinson, and Jeffrey Quirrion. Great-grandchildren: Dionica, Amarell, Taytum, Ziva, Andrea, Joseph and Linton, sister Jeanette Rand, aunt Eleanor Fitch, brothers and sisters in-law, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by parents, wife Dorothy, brother Phil, sisters Myrtle Tourtellotte, Lillian Clemens and great-granddaughter Alana Lynn Robinson.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:00AM at Birchland Cemetery in N. Jay.