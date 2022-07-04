Donald J. Browne (1944-2022)

NEW PORTLAND – Donald J. Browne of New Portland passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2022 at 78 years old.

Donald is survived by his wife Cheryl and two sons, Wade and wife Wanda and Shawn and wife Lynn as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Malcolm and Helen (Kennedy) Browne and siblings: Douglas, Lauriston, Clyde and Maxine (Hartwell).

There will be a private service for family.

The family extends their appreciation to the Redington-Fairview General Hospital Oncology Department and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice.