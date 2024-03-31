Donald Jordan (1926-2024)

FARMINGTON – Donald E. Jordan, 97, of Farmington, formerly of Livermore, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 24th at the home of his son James and his wife Robin. He was born March 30, 1926, in Farmington, the son of Claude and Mattie (Young) Jordan. He was a graduate of Livermore Falls High School and continued his education at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, MA. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII. On June 30, 1950, in Ft. Sam Houston, Texas he married Anna Beatty of Pennsylvania. Donald worked as an electronics technician at Acton Labs, Division of Bell Labs. Donald would eventually modify and maintain electron microscopes out of his Livermore farm’s basement workshop. He was a member of the Oriental star Lodge #21 in Livermore. Donald enjoyed homesteading on his farm in Livermore, where he raised Scottish Highland cattle and did lumbering. He will also be remembered as a master tinkerer, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. Donald was well-travelled and friend to many, the stories were endless.

He is survived by his sons, James Jordan (Robin) of Farmington, Charles Jordan (Terry Watson) of Manchester, and David Jordan (Liz Ciacotte) of Wilton, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Anna, and brothers, Norman, Vernon, and Harold Jordan.

Funeral services will be held 11AM, Thursday, April 4th at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 4-7PM, on Wednesday, April 3rd at the funeral home. Members of the Oriental Star Lodge 21 will meet at the funeral home at 6 PM. Interment with military honors at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner Street, Auburn, Maine will be held at a later date.