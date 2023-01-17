Donald Kenney (1930-2023)

NEW VINEYARD – Donald “Don” L. Kenney, 92 of New Vineyard passed away peacefully January 4, 2023 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, ME. He was born October 30, 1930 in Farmington, ME, the son of Charlie and Gussie (Parker) Kenney.

He was educated in the schools of New Vineyard and Farmington, graduating from Farmington High in 1948. He attended Gorham State Teachers College receiving his B.S. Degree in education in 1952. He attended Rutgers University where he received his Master’s Degree in education in 1956. He did further studies at Springfield College, Indiana University and the University of Maine Farmington.

He was active in sports throughout his high school and college years. He was captain of the Farmington High School State Champion Basketball Team of 1948. He was also captain of the New England State Teachers College Champion Basketball team of Gorham in 1952. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling and being outdoors in general. He taught school in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey from 1952-1958. He taught in Farmington from 1958 until retirement in 1986. He was a member of the National Education Association, Maine Education Association and Retired Teacher Association.

He was predeceased by his parents; stepfathers Alson P (Doc) Mills and Venora (Pinkie) Wells. Brothers Fred and sister-in-law Phyllis Kenney, Frank Kenney and sister Barbara and brother-in-law Earl Coolidge, step brothers James Mills and Robert, Donald and Albert Wells.

Donations in Don’s memory can be made to the Fairbanks Union Church, c/o Nancy Pond, Treasurer 583 Fairbanks Road Farmington ME 04938.

