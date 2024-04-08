Donald Knowles 1949 – 2024

EUSTIS – Donald R.C. Knowles, 75, resident of Eustis, Maine passed away at home after a lengthy battle with cancer on April 6, 2024. Don was born on March 8, 1949, in Westbrook, Maine, the son of M. Elizabeth Knowles and Donald R.C. Knowles.

Don was educated in Falmouth schools, graduating in 1969 from MCI in Pittsfield, Maine. His continued education took him to Scott’s Bluff, Nebraska’s Hiram Scott College where he majored in history. While in college, he developed his love of flying and admittedly cared more for that experience than his academic studies. Don flew all over the western part of the country during his training and received his private pilot’s license in addition to instrument and float plane certifications.

As true Mainers do, he eventually returned to his home state where he worked within the family’s auto sales businesses, Performance Motors in Falmouth and Waldoboro Ford. Don moved to Carrabassett Valley where he continued his love of skiing at Sugarloaf and took on the Maine Gas franchise. He eventually sold his franchise and in 1980, he purchased and managed Rackley’s Auto Sales in Windham, Maine. It was while at Rackley’s that he met and married his wife, Marlene. Together, they worked the business before moving to Eustis in 1991.

For the past decades in Eustis, Donnie loved his mountain life and no matter the season, he found joy in the outdoors whether it be hunting, fishing, or snowmobiling with his many friends. Don opened DK Enterprises, an auto repair, towing and plowing business, which he operated for many years.

If you knew Donnie, you knew his incredible aptitude for storytelling. His family lovingly called getting pulled into a winding tale the “Donnie Lock Down.” His talent for recalling the most specific detail from a 1980 escapade and penchant for holding court around the bar at Trail’s End or from his favorite recliner was a colorful gift he will be fondly remembered for. Friends recall all the lessons they learned along the years from Donnie–he was a natural teacher and had a spectrum of knowledge to share.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Marlene; his mother, M. Elizabeth Knowles of Falmouth, Maine; his step-son Joshua Berry and daughter-in-law Maggie Knowles of Yarmouth, Maine; step son Jesse Berry and daughter-in-law Shannon Lindner of Scarborough, Maine; grandchildren Hunter, Rhiannon, Jillian Berry and Van Podhouser; brother David Knowles of Gardiner, Maine and sister, Deborah Mason, of Gray, Maine; as well as many nieces and nephews–plus his ever faithful dog, Branch.

Donnie, your energy, wisdom and humor are already missed far and wide. Please know we will carry on your stories and everything you taught us. You will never be far from the thoughts and memories of everyone who was lucky enough to know you. We promise to go fishing together this summer and catch the biggest fish we can.

Although Donnie wouldn’t want us to make a fuss, we will hold two celebrations of life this summer in both Eustis and Casco. It will be a wonderful gathering to share what DK brought to your life…details will be forthcoming.

To add your thoughts on Donny's memorial wall, please visit his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. In lieu of flowers, please spend time in nature, give your dog an extra-long walk or consider donating to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice (androscoggin.org) – those special people offer so much unwavering support when it is needed most of all.