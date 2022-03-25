PORTLAND – Donald Scott Millbury, 92, of Rangeley Plantation, died Wednesday morning at Maine Medical Center in Portland surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Bennington, Vt., a son of Lemual and Bertha (Scott Millbury). He relocated to Rangeley Plantation where he made his home for many years and owned and operated Millbury Trucking. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Donald always enjoyed having a bull around the home to raise and would give it to friends.

He and his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Haley opened their home to several young people over the years. He also was fond of his beagles. Donald was a living legend to friends and 5 generations of his family, whom he always was laughing with, passing down a great sense of humor, and a contagious smile.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Millbury of Rangeley Plt; children, Stephanie Keep and her husband, Cary, Scott Millbury and his wife, Daphne, Dawn Edgerly and her husband, Rick, all of Rangeley Plt; a very special nephew whom he helped raise, Rupert Stewart of Rangeley; brother, Lemual “Skip” Millbury of PA; sisters, Pamela of NH and Sherralyn Simpson of Farmington; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Raymond.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 31 at 1 pm from the Church of the Good Shepherd, Maine Street, Rangeley, with Father Thom Rock, officiating. Interment with US Army Honors will be on Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley.

Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.