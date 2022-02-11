Donald Steven Nemeth, 84

FARMINGTON – 84-year-old Donald Steven Nemeth from Chesterville, Maine, never met a stray dog, cat, pony, or chicken that he didn’t take home. He lived his life as a hard-working, no-nonsense, salt-of-the-earth servant of the Lord who put his family, friends, and faith above all else. He had a lifetime of crazy friends whose children still laugh about their parents’ outlandish escapades – like jumping out of a second-story window to skip school, or renovating friend Horsy’s sedan into a convertible while Horsy ate dinner.

Donald worked as a millwright and retired from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a proud civil servant of the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed history, raising heritage apple trees, hunting, fishing, camping, music, and chocolate. He gave of what he had and was quick to offer wit, friendship, support and a helping hand to those in need.

Donald leaves behind his beloved wife of 63-years, Audrey; his daughters Donna Nemeth and Denise Nemeth-Greenleaf; his son-in-law, Stevan Nemeth-Greenleaf; many friends, including the very compassionate staff at Sandy River Nursing Home who cared for him in his latter years – particularly Devon, Lindsey, Corinne, and Peggy. He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Anne; son Donald “Nemo” Nemeth; and his brother Gene.

Go in God’s peace, our most dearly beloved husband, father, and friend, and as you said, “we’ll see you further down the road.”

Family and friends are invited to call Friday from 2 to 4 PM at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the center. Those who desire, may give gifts in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. Graveside memorial services will be held in the spring at the North Cemetery in Fayette. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.