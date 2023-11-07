Donald Tozier (1938-2023)

AUGUSTA – Donald Savage Tozier, 85, passed away Wednesday November 1, 2023, with his family by his side at Gray Birch Nursing home in Augusta.

Donald was born June 12, 1938, the son of Raymond and Margaret (Savage) Tozier. He graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1956. Donald joined the Maine Army National Guard in March of 1956 and after a 39-year career he retired in 1995. During this time, he also worked for O’Conor Motors. After retiring, he and Donna wintered in Florida for 15 years.

Donald was predeceased by both his parents, five brothers, sister, father-in-law, mother-in-law, four brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law, several nieces, and nephews, as well as a great-grandchild.

Donald is survived by his wife Donna of Augusta, son Daryl of Winthrop, daughter Diane with husband John of Litchfield, grandchildren; Tracy with husband James, Kyle with wife Emily, Molly with husband Ryan, and Keith with wife Megan, 10 great-grandchildren, Sisters-in-law Gail and Madeline, many nieces, and nephews, a lot of extended family, also including his beloved cats Shadow & Sunny.

Graveside service will be November 12, 2023, at 11:00am, at The Pooler Cemetery – 419 Oak Pond Road, Skowhegan Maine.

Celebration of Life to be held at T & B’s Celebration Center, 414 Madison Ave. Skowhegan, Maine, from 12 pm to 4 pm. Please come and share memories with the Family.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to all the staff at Gray Birch Nursing Home, especially Cedric, who went above and beyond with Donald’s care.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or The Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Dan & Scott’s Cremation, Skowhegan, where condolences, photos, and special memories may be shared at dsfuneral.com