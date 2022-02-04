Donald W. Jackson (1939-2022)

JAY – Donald William Jackson of Jay, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2022, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born on April 1, 1939 and raised in Weld, son of Erwin and Thursia (White) Jackson.

On June 7, 1958, he married Joan I. Dexter (Hutchinson) in Livermore Falls and they made their home in Jay. She predeceased him in April of 2013.

From the age of 14, Donald worked in the woods with his father, Erwin and his uncle, Ervin White of Weld. Later on he worked for United Timberlands Inc. in Dixfield cutting wood and building roads, until his retirement. Known to many as a “Jack of all trades,” he could do it all. He spent many hours restoring old cars and trucks. His pride and joy was a 1930 Model A truck, which he, Joan, and their two sons traveled around the state in, and entered car shows where he won many ribbons. Donald was an avid NASCAR fan, rarely missing a broadcast. He also enjoyed wood working, country music, and old tractors.

Donald is survived by his children, Wanda York and husband Gregory of Jay, Gary (Alan) Hutchinson Jr. of Jay, Christopher Jackson and wife Stacey of Mesa, Arizona; sister, Priscilla Marquis of Chesterville; sister in-law Jeanne Small of Jay; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Erwin and Thursia Jackson; wife, Joan Jackson; daughter, Donna and husband Joseph Delano; infant sisters Flora and Laurell; sister, Elizabeth and husband Howard Wacome; brothers, Daniel Jackson, Clifford and wife Phyllis Jackson; brothers in-law, Robert Marquis and Victor (Skip) Small.

Private services will be held later in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.