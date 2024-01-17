Donald Whittemore (1941-2024)

FARMINGTON – Donald C. Whittemore of Farmington passed away peacefully at Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington on January 12, 2024, after a long battle with dementia. He was born in Farmington on July 19, 1941, the son of Colby Vernet Whittemore and Dorothy Sylvester Whittemore. He graduated from Phillips High School in 1959.

Through the years he was as a salesman for Circus Time, Bachman and Humpty Dumpty. The last ten years of his working career he was a courier for Federal Express. Not one to be idle, on weekends he also worked as a carpenter, truck driver and lumberman.

He was a professional bird carver (loons and ducks being his specialty) and he won many blue ribbons and a Sportsman’s Choice award at the Maine Sportsman’s Show in Augusta. He was a past member of the Blue Mountain Lodge in Phillips and served a term as second selectman in that town. He was a longtime member of the Narrow Guage Riders, Charter member of the North Franklin Snowmobile Club, and a Director of the High Peaks Alliance. As a third generation Phillipian he knew a vast amount of history about the town and its residents. He was a humorous storyteller and loved to share stories about local people and their antics.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, fly tying, four wheeling, snowmobiling, playing cards with friends, photography, country music, and volunteering at Farmington Fair. He and his wife went to Alaska to hike the Chilkoot Pass, fly fish for salmon and photograph grizzly bear. They also traveled to Churchill, Manitoba to photograph polar bear in the tundra. For years they looked forward to camping at Nesowadnehunk Lake near Baxter State Park.

He is predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years; his daughter, Teresa Sargent and her husband Michael of Phillips; his granddaughter, Kristi Sargent; and great granddaughters Makenzi and Addilynn.

The family wants to thank Linda Haines, Dulcey Holbrook, Woodlands Senior Living, Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice and Dr. Debra Hamilton and her staff for all the patience, care, and kindness they provided Donald and his family.

A graveside service will be held later in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared at dsfuneral.com.