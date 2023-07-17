Donavan Gaston (1955-2023)

KINGFIELD – Donavan Gaston, 68, a long-time resident and committed community member of Kingfield, Maine was found having passed due to health issues, on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at her home.

She was born May 30, 1955 in Chicago, IL. A daughter of William and Arlene (Bill and Lee) Faehnrich, she received her high school education from Maine South (1974) and her BS degree in Geomorphology from Eastern Illinois University (1978). She was a member of the United States Navy serving at bases in California and Texas during her 17 years of dedicated military service, where she made many friends from every conceivable walk of life along the way.

Donavan enjoyed traveling, catching a movie with friends, and trying new culinary experiences. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends for her tenacious spirit, gregarious nature, and desire to help anyone, in any way that she could.

She is survived by her children Noah and Jillian (Zachary); her grandchildren Patience, Solace, Prophet, Juniper, Vercin, and Cordie, her sisters Heather and KathyJo (Dan); as well as her extended family and an abundance of friends. We will all miss her more than words can say.

As a woman of faith, Donavan wished to have a celebration of the immortality promised to all by Christ. She would love to be remembered with funny, strange, or silly stories that celebrate what was good and blessed in her life.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of her Life at the Sugarloaf Richard H. Bell Chapel, Parking Lot C at Sugarloaf Mountain on Saturday, September 9 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Pam Morse officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sugarloaf Area Christian Ministry, Village West #18, 5085 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947. Private family interment will be at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Memories may be shared with the family in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Centers, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington is honored to be caring for the cremation and memorial services.