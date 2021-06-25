Donna Gail Bogardus (1950-2021)

Donna Gail Bogardus

Dec. 19, 1950 – June 16, 2021

Donna was loved by so many, we decided to let you fill in the blanks for what she meant to you. Grab an entire quart of ___(adjective)___ ice cream and keep her memory alive!

Donna Gail (Schuck) Bogardus Parker Wingo of Temple Stream Woods, West Farmington, Maine, is on to her next adventure, now free to ___(verb)___, ___(verb)___, explore, collect bugs, take pictures, and travel.

We remember the Power Pixie bringing home snakes in her school lunchbox, rehabbing any critter that needed it, exploring caves, growing a beautiful and productive garden, raising half the children in town, renovating her home, and ___(your favorite memory)___. Farmington is a better place for all the children and animals she cared for. No one was a stranger, but she suffered no fools.

Donna is predeceased by her husband, Warren Bogardus and her father, George Schuck. She leaves behind her mother, Doris Schuck; a sister, Susan Cheatham (Jim); two brothers, George Schuck (Romana) and Jon Schuck (Danna); two daughters, Laura Bogardus (Tom) and Kristin Bulpitt (Joel); a son, Benjamin Bogardus; and the Titties—Daemon, Virgil, Hugh, and Stuart—as well as a whole slew of friends and relatives who love her.

Her ___(noun)____, unlimited compassion, wicked sense of humor, and never-ending curiosity made Donna an incredibly fun person to share this Earth with. She will be so missed.

So raise a glass of ___(noun)___ to send her off on this next journey.

In lieu of flowers, donations to celebrate her ___(adjective)___ life can be made to Avian Haven who continues to care for the critters that Donna loved so much.

Avian Haven

418 N Palermo Rd

Freedom, ME 04941

(207) 382-6761

https://www.mightycause.com/organization/Avian-Haven