Donna Hanson (1950-2023)

Donna Ruth Hanson, 72, passed away July 5, 2023, at The Pierce House in Farmington.

She was born in Mexico on November 26, 1950, the daughter of William and Dorothy Morse. She graduated from Mexico High School in 1969.

Donna married James E. Hanson on July 27, 1974. She spent her life as a homemaker taking care of their family and later in life, she worked alongside her husband at his trucking company, Condor Corporation.

Donna loved to socialize, shop, bake, and sew. She had an infectious and memorable laugh.

She is survived by four daughters and their spouses, Laurie and Steve Hiscock of Wilton, Linda and Marcos Grove of Copperas Cove, TX, Leslie and Bruce Thorndike of Hollywood, AL, Heather and Casey Gray of Dixfield; and one son, Troy Hanson of Hollis; one sister, Cindy Archibald of Mexico; and one brother, William Morse, Jr. of Arcadia, FL; 12 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents William & Dorothy (Lloyd) Morse; her husband of 30 years, James E. Hanson; and her companion of many years Norman Voter.

The family would like to thank Darlene Mooar and the staff at The Pierce House for their outstanding care in her final days.

Funeral Services will be held at the Mexico Congregational Church, 163 Main Street in Mexico, Saturday July 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. followed by Celebration of Life downstairs at the church. Burial to follow at the Greenwood Cemetery, Weld St., Dixfield.