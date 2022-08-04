Dora Borawa (1930-2022)

ROME – Dora Leah Borawa, 92, of Rome died peacefully at her daughter and son-in-law’s home on July 29, 2022.

Dora was born on May 17, 1930 in Ipswich, Massachusetts, the only daughter of Donald Edward Comeau and Alice Evelyn Lee. She was predeceased by her brothers Donald, Douglass, and Philip. Dora moved a lot as a child and young adult, eventually moving to upstate New York as an adult. Dora married her first husband, John VanDerwerken (who survives her) on January 1, 1954 and together they had three children. After their divorce, Dora married her second husband, Chester Borawa on October 10, 1968. They shared 43 years together until his death in 2011.

Dora never graduated from high school but was an extremely hard working woman all of her life. She retired from a long career at General Electric Company in Schenectady, New York. After retirement, Dora and Chester moved to Sun City Center, Florida and lived there for over twenty years – spending their summers in Maine. Dora enjoyed retirement and spent a lot of time traveling around the country and world, volunteering at South Bay Hospital and Southeastern Guide Dogs.

After Chester’s death, Dora moved to Maine to be closer to family. She spent several winters in California with her son to escape the cold Maine winter. One time she enjoyed a three week cross country trip with Roger and Jacque in their RV and another time enjoying a train ride across the country with Mark. In Maine, she loved her log cabin which was conveniently across the road from her daughter and son-in-law’s farm. Dora could be seen walking or riding her golf cart around the farm, hulling berries, peeling garlic, feeding the donkeys, and other farm jobs. She was a regular fixture at the Belgrade Lakes Farmers Market and many art/craft shows. Dora also enjoyed lighthouses, dogs, bird watching, visiting with friends, and going out to eat. Dora worshipped with her daughter at the Union Church in Belgrade Lakes, strongly reminding her that she was a Catholic!

Dora is survived by her daughter, Alice VanDerwerken (David Sprague) of Rome; her sons, Roger (Jacque) VanDerwerken of Escondido, CA, and Mark VanDerwerken of Central Bridge, NY; daughter –in-law, Anna Vanderwerken of Central Bridge, NY; three granddaughters, Christina (James) Fuller of Oceanside, CA, Rebecca (Ryan) O’Hare of Albany, NY, Beth (Blad) Hernandez of Valley Center, CA; three grandsons, Jordan (Manuela) VanDerwerken of New Orleans, LA, Robert VanDerwerken and John (Mattea) VanDerwerken, all of Central Bridge, NY; six great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jackie Comeau of St. George, Utah; many nieces, nephews and special friends. (Thank you giggles!!!)

Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice who assisted with her care over the past several months. She loved you James!

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 3 pm, at the Union Church, Main St., Belgrade Lakes, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.