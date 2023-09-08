Dorothy Bryant (1935-2023)

READFIELD – Dorothy “Dottie” (Allen) Bryant, 87, passed away peacefully at home on September 4, 2023, after a battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family, including her husband, Bob, of nearly 67 years.

Dottie was born in New Sharon on September 12, 1935, to the late Frederick and Barbara (Stone) Allen.

After graduating from high school in 1935, she attended secretarial school in Lewiston. It was during this time that she met and married the love of her life, Bob, and became a stay-at-home mom to 4 children.

In 1965, they took over their family farm in New Sharon where Dottie worked alongside Bob for 8 years. After the sale of the farm, they continued to work together for 50 years building houses and renovating homes. She also worked at Maranacook High School and Saunders Mfg, and happily retired in 1998.

Dottie’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and was so proud of being “Mom” to her 4 children and “Mamie” to her 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Sadly, she did not get to meet her 8th great grandchild due in January.

Dottie is survived by her husband, Bob, son Russell Bryant of Cosby, TN, daughters Sherry (Mike) Bilodeau of Durham, Patty Parlin of Chesterville, and Betty Bryant of Sidney. Grandchildren, Karrie Phenes, Brandon Bryant, Kimberly (Mike) Viola, Sabrina (Justin) Lowe, and Bianca Gagne. Great grandchildren, Jazmine Gorman, Reece and Remy Hiltz, Kaiden Bryant, Liam Lowe, Rowen and Cameron Viola, and great great granddaughter Haven Howard. Dottie is also survived by many extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her 3 brothers Richard, Robert (Doris), and Roger (Jean) Allen.

A celebration of Dottie’s life will be held on Thursday September 14 from 5-7Pm at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Family and friends are invited to come, reminisce, and share memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations can be made to organizations or charities of your choice, in Dottie’s name.

Arrangements are in the care of the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop where condolences and memories may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website by visiting www.khrfuneralhomes.com