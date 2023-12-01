Dorothy Hodgkins (1930-2023)

Dorothy (Dotty) Towne Hodgkins, a long-time resident of Industry, Maine and Punta Gorda, Florida died peacefully on Saturday the 18th of November in West Palm Beach, Florida at the age of 93.

Born in 1930 in Bangor, Maine she was the daughter of Grace and Leland Towne. Dotty graduated with honors from Madison High School in 1947. After high school she worked for New England Telephone and Telegraph as a switchboard operator.

In 1951 she married the late Richard Bruce Hodgkins of Farmington, Maine. Shortly thereafter they moved to Columbus, Ohio where they had four children. In 1969 they moved back to her beloved Maine and she helped start R.B.H. & Associates where she worked as office manager until her retirement in 1980.

She spent the rest of her life in Punta Gorda, Florida and Clearwater Lake in Industry, Maine. Dotty loved her time at the lake where she was busy baking for family and friends (she was famous for her brownies), knitting countless sweaters and blankets for her family, working in her garden and hosting her family.

Throughout her life Dotty also dedicated a great deal of her free time to various charities. For 19 years she was the president of the Isles Girls & Guys, an affiliate of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association. Her countless hours of work benefited so many in the community.

She is survived by her children Ann (Stephen) Curley of West Palm Beach, FL; Susan Cruickshank of Ponte Vedra, FL; Bruce (Tracy Zaik) Hodgkins of Boulder, CO and Stephen (Janine) Hodgkins of Brooklyn, NY. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Clearwater Lake Improvement Association, clearwaterlakemaine.com. A memorial service will be held in Industry in the summer of 2024.