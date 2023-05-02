Dorothy Judkins Titcomb (1929-2023)

CHESTERVILLE – Dorothy “Dot” J. Titcomb, age 93, passed away peacefully with loved ones in her home, as was her wish, on March 26, 2023.

Dot was born in Farmington, Maine to Merton and Helen Comstock. She graduated from Farmington High School, Class of 1947.

In 1948 she married Harold L. Judkins and while raising their 2 children she was a homemaker and employee of G. H. Bass for a few years. After their divorce, Dot’s interests included outdoor activities and in the early 1980’s she became a Registered Maine Guide. Dot was well-known for her fly-tying abilities and enjoyed guiding clients on fishing adventures. She was an excellent cook and spent many days cooking delicious made-from-scratch meals and deserts for her family, friends and clients. An avid hunter, she happily hunted partridge and deer while crafting stained glass pieces of artwork in her spare time. Her fondest memories were created in the great Maine woods while camping with family, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, fishing, ice fishing, hunting and trapping.

In 2001, she married Raymond Titcomb with whom she spent hours fishing and hunting in Chesterville and Rockwood, Maine. They wintered in Florida where they enjoyed exploring the swamps and wetlands by canoe.

Dot is predeceased by her husband Raymond, her parents, brother Lawrence and sister Mabelle “Connie”, former husband Harold and stepdaughter Susan.

She is survived by her son Bruce, wife Bonnie; daughter Jody; grandchildren Scott, wife Kristin; Erika, partner Nathan; Michelle, husband Roy; Garrett, wife Kimberly; 8 great-grandchildren; stepdaughters Peggy and Deborah; long-time friend, Diane; friend, good neighbor and luncheon partner Kitty; and her furry companion, Miss Molly.

The family wishes to thank the entire Androscoggin Healthcare and Hospice team, Dr. Stephen Goss, and Cheryl, home health assistant, for their supportive and compassionate care.

A celebration of life will be held at Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, Maine on May 20 with visiting hour at 10 a.m., service at 11:00.

In lieu of flowers, Dot’s wishes were that donations be made to Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938; or Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240