AUBURN – Dorothy M. Jahoda, of Wilton, died early Saturday evening, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice in Auburn.

She was born in Dover, N.H., and resided in Maine since 1969, when she moved here after graduating from college. She worked at various jobs from 1969-1998 at which point in time she worked as an independent contractor doing indexes for medical book publishers. This work lasted until 2013, before it went overseas to Asia. Through the later half of her life, she adopted rescued Norwegian Elkhounds.

She is survived by her siblings: Michael, Emil, Ronald and his wife, Anita, and Susan and her husband, Myke; nephew, Aaron; and nieces, Maeve and Fiona.

Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Interment will be at the New Sharon Village Cemetery. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.