Dorrance F. Lane (1946-2021)

KINGFIELD – Dorrance “Bronco” Fayette Lane passed away on June 21, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a courageous battle of multiple illnesses.

He was born on Christmas, 1946 in Kingfield, son of Herman and Barbara (Atwood) Lane. He graduated from Kingfield High School in the class of 1965. On Jan. 20, 1968, he married his partner and best friend, Jane Taylor. Right after graduation, he went to New York to work at “The Club” as a prep cook for two years. For a short time, he worked at Winters Mill in Kingfield, then went to Sugarloaf in 1968 until 1974 as a chairlift operator. In 1975, he briefly worked for state of Maine DOT before starting the job he loved as bus driver and custodian at MSAD 58. This is where he and his wife Jane worked as a team at the Kingfield Elementary School until he retired in 2011. They had 60 years of service between them for MSAD 58.

Dorrance enjoyed many activities throughout his life. He raced his No. 11 six-cylinder Charger at Unity and Wiscasset raceways in the ’80s.

Then in recent years, his passion was spending Saturday nights at Wiscasset Speedway watching his granddaughter Taylor Lane, or son Shane Lane race. He was the voice in his son’s ear as he was his spotter. Dorrance enjoyed watching westerns and NASCAR on TV, then every July went to Loudon, N.H. to watch NASCAR since the track opened there in 1990. He loved snowmobiling long trips to Jackman and short trips around Kingfield. He enjoyed four-wheeling around the local mountains with family and friends.

Dorrance always looked forward to summer vacation at Hurricane Field, on the Golden Road, near Dole Pond, where he spent time brook and pond fishing, reading a book, riding all the side roads, and evenings by the campfire.

Dorrance is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jane (Taylor) Lane; daughter, Dulcey Lane Holbrook; son, Shane Lane and partner Karen Perkins; his adored grandchildren: Justin Holbrook, Hillary Holbrook and Taylor Lane; and the great grandchildren that brought out the sparkle in his eyes: Rylee Holbrook, Cody Perry, Aaron Holbrook and Reid Beaudoin; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Herman and Barbara Lane; brothers, Everett Lane, Emerson Barron, Kendric (Sonny) Lane, and George Lane; niece Gail (Lane) Crockett; and nephew, Dale Lane.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorrance’s memory to the Snow Wanderers Snowmobile Club, PO Box 12, Kingfield, ME 04947 or to the Aaron L. Holbrook Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Franklin Savings Bank, PO Box 825, Farmington, ME 04938.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.