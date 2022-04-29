Douglas Leon Smith (1949-2022)

JAY – Douglas Leon Smith, 72 of Jay passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 25 at his home with his wife Angela by his side.

He was born Aug. 17, 1949 in Farmington, the son of Donovan T. Smith and Gertrude (Dearborn) Smith. Doug was a 1969 graduate of Jay High School. On Nov. 27, 1969 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, he married Angela Jean Roy, together they raised three wonderful children.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1972 and he was trained as a mechanic on both helicopters and trucks while serving a tour in Vietnam. He worked as a carpenter for several years prior to working in the groundwood department at International Paper Company in Jay, retiring from Verso Paper in 2009 due to ill health. He served as chief of the Jay Fire Department from 1995-1997. He was a member of the International Paper Company Quarter Century Club, V.F.W. Post # 3335 in Jay, the George Bunton Post # 10 American Legion in Livermore Falls, and the Western Maine Street Rod Club.

In his spare time, he could be found in his garage working on his many hot rods, turning wrenches, and dropping F-Bombs or laying patches of rubber on the streets of Jay.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Angela Smith, his children, Matthew Smith, Stacy Tufts and husband Richard, and Andrea Smith and husband Ken: 6 grandchildren, Trevor Tufts, Thomas Smith, Alexii West, Kaitlyn Collins, Kelsye Smith, and Robyn Smith, 3 great-grandchildren, Josie Mae Collins, Hallie Smith, and Revyn Landry and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

He was predeceased by his parents, Donovan and Gertrude Smith, stepmother Dorothy Smith, brothers, Richard “Dick” Smith and wife Abby, and David Smith and wife Bernice, nephew Ted Smith and in-laws, Gene and Theresa Roy and sister-in-law, Jackie Bayer.

Messages of condolences may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation from 9-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors at Pleasant View Cemetery, 51 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jay Fire Department Scholarship Fund, C/O Jay Fire Association, 340 Main Street, Jay, Maine 04239