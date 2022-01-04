Dr. David Gibson

FARMINGTON – It is with breaking hearts that the Gibson girls and extended family, both near and far, must share that David, cherished husband of Hilary and adoring father of Emma & Hannah, passed away at home, Thursday, Dec. 30, surrounded by their love. David was a proud “Ulster Boy” born in Belfast, N. Ireland and raised in a loving home by the parents he adored, Albert (Bertie) and Elizabeth (Lily). David graduated from Queen’s University Belfast with his Doctorate in Geology. David’s gift for teaching brought him to Canada, then to UMF where he strove every day to make an impact in the lives of his students. Along with his passion for teaching, David shared with all his friends and family his love for the game of golf, the music of Queen, great movies, and even greater books. David will be missed by his wife Hilary, their daughters Emma and Hannah, and Emma’s husband Kyle Chamot; his sister, Margaret Johnston, her husband Clarke and their sons Paul and Michael; brother Albert and his wife Elizabeth and their children Helen and Stephen; his sister Elizabeth (Libby) Gibson; and his sister-in-law Alison Nicholl and her husband David and their sons Andrew and Gavin.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 3 pm from Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Richard Waddell, officiating. In keeping with the rules of the Church, the use of masks will be observed. Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday, January 4 from 6-8 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Memories, pictures, and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories where services will be livestreamed at www.wilesrc.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy, Kenya. https://www.reteti.org/donate.