Dr. Gerry Morgan (1926-2023)

PHILLIPS – Dr. Gerry Harwick Morgan, PhD, 96 of Phillips, Maine passed away on May 5, 2023 at the Sandy River Center in Farmington due to complications of dementia.

He was born October 11, 1926 in Miami, Florida, son of Charles E. Morgan and E. Theresa (Harwick) Morgan. The family moved to West Hempstead, Long Island, New York where his father’s laboratory tested racehorses for drugs.

Upon graduating from high school, Gerry attended MIT and Columbia University. He received his PhD in Theoretical Physics at the University of Connecticut. He was employed at Pratt-Whitney in Connecticut, The Bureau of Standards in Washington, DC and finally at Brook haven National Laboratory on Long Island, New York where he designed magnets for accelerators. His design the “Morgan Coil” was patented at Brookhaven. He also worked on the development of the power transmission line.

He met his future wife, Cynthia Gould of Bangor, at Sugarloaf in early 1964. They were married on June 15, 1964 at the Episcopal Cathedral of the Incarnation in Garden City, New York. Upon retirement the couple moved to Phillips, Maine in 2000.

Gerry was active in the Phillips Public Library, serving as President, Treasurer and Board member over the years.

Besides his parents, Gerry was predeceased by his older brother, Charles E. Morgan, Jr. of Venice, Florida, his sister, Carol T. Morgan of West Hempstead, New York and his sister Gail Annette Morgan of Venice, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia and several nieces and nephews.

At his request there will be no public services, burial will take place privately in Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Gerry’s memory can be made to the Phillips Public Library, 96 Main Street, Phillips, Maine 04966. Words of remembrance may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com . Arrangements are under the direction of Wiles Remembrance Center.