Dr. John Ellis Jr. (1961-2023)

AUGUSTA – John Arthur “Jack” Ellis Jr., was born in Cortland, New York on January 1st, 1961, a son of John Arthur Ellis Sr. and Marilyn (Musick) Ellis. He spent his childhood and most of his adult years in central MA.

He married the love of his life, Debbie (Gagnon) on December 16th, 1984. They moved to Virginia in 1986, where John entered dental school followed by medical school. He received his education from Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College of Virginia where he obtained his dental and medical degrees and completed residencies for both.

He and Debbie had five children during their time in Virginia: John, Brandon, William, Chandler, and Bethany. John and his family moved to Maine in 2000, where he began his private practice in Farmington.

Jack practiced Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Farmington and later in Augusta for 22 years. He and Debbie were married for almost 39 years.

Jack loved serving God through his church and throughout his everyday life. Jack is survived by his wife Debbie; five children, John, Brandon, William, Chandler, and Bethany; and three grandchildren, Amelia, Charlotte, and George.

Funeral services will be held from the Norridgewock Seventh-day Adventist Church, 30 Upper Main Street, Norridgewock, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 20. Private family interment will follow at the Vienna Village Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered in Jack’s memory to the Norridgewock Seventh-day Adventist Church Building Fund. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be caring for the family of Dr. John “Jack” Ellis, Jr.