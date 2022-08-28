FARMINGTON – Duane C. Harvell, 71, of Farmington, passed away in the early morning of Aug. 16, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Skowhegan, son of Beula and Carlton Harvell, the youngest of four who are all deceased except for one sister Debbie Labbe of Jay.

Duane graduated from Madison High School. He served his country for four years in the U.S Air Force. Duane worked and retired from Snocco Mill in Anson.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, just being outdoors, and playing cards with his friends. One of his favorite pastimes was being with his children and grandchildren.

Duane is survived by his five children: Sonia Johnson and husband Lou of Brighton, Lonnie Bouellette-Harvell of Skowhegan, Amanda Bouellette of Skowhegan, Cory Harvell and wife Susie of Columbus, Ohio; Tammy Buckman and husband Mark of Jay; as well as one niece, four nephews, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is missed and loved by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at noon, at the VFW Post 7865, 58 Preble Ave, Madison, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.