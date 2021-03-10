Duane Griffin Lewis Jr. (1960-2021)

STARKS – Duane Lewis Jr, 60, of Starks passed away peacefully late Friday evening, February 26, 2021 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born on September 22, 1960, in Boothbay Harbor, ME to Duane Lewis Sr. and Barbara Adams Lewis.

He graduated from Mt. Abram High School in 1978, joining the Navy that summer. After an honorable discharge he attended the University of Maine in Augusta, after which he joined the Togus Federal Police Department. After retiring from Togus, he moved to Mt. Vernon , KY where he enjoyed spending time on his farm.

Duane loved the outdoors and he hunted, trapped, and fished. He competed in Bass tournaments all over the country.

He moved back to Maine in the spring of 2020. Duane is survived by his wife Betty Howard Lewis, sons Michael Lewis and his wife of Kentucky, Fred Lewis and his wife of Washington, his mother Barbara Adams Lewis, brother Raymond and Wife Stephanie, all of Wilton,ME , Aunt Susan and Uncle James Read of Phippsburg, ME. Several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his father Duane G. Lewis Sr.

At the request of his wife there will be no services.