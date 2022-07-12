Duane Norton (1949-2022)

INDUSTRY – Duane Cecil Norton, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend died peacefully in his home in the loving care of his wife Cindie, after a long battle with cancer on July 6, 2022. Duane was born on July 28, 1949 to Kenneth Alroy Norton and Glennis Brimigion Norton in Farmington, Maine. He was adored for his quiet reserve, timely wisdom, strength of character, belly laughs and beautiful knowing eyes. After graduating from Farmington High School where he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball, Duane proudly served two tours in Vietnam as a Sergeant in the First Air Cavalry, US Army, earning a Purple Heart as a combat wounded veteran. Following his time in the service, Duane worked for Riverside Greenhouse, SAD 9 as a bus driver and custodian, and then enjoyed many years in the solitude of driving his immaculate long-haul truck. In 1988 he purchased his piece of heaven on the top of Norton Mountain and took great pride in building his beautiful home with Cindie, showing his artistry with heavy machinery as he manicured the mountain into his masterpiece. He loved the Red Sox, Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, his beloved Boston Terriers, and having a beer with good friends.

Duane is survived by his wife Cynthia Rose Norton, daughter Tiffany Haskell and fiancé Bob, son D. Christopher Norton and wife Jessica, stepson Simon Blodgett, brothers Clifton Norton and wife Evie, Dennis Norton and wife Margaret, sister Donalyn Norton, and grandchildren Shara, Izack, Olivia, and Jake. He is predeceased by his parents, his baby brother Timmy, his daughter Erika Donovan, and his brothers Bruce Norton and Keith Norton. His family is spending this time quietly reflecting on his love and enjoying the beautiful solitude of his mountain as we mourn his passing. Those who wish to share donations in his memory should direct them to the Franklin County Animal Shelter at 550 Industry Rd, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.