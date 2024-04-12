Dwight Bruce Verrill (1945-2024)

CHESTERVILLE – Dwight Bruce Verrill, 79, of Chesterville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, after a long illness.

Bruce was born January 5, 1945, in North Yarmouth, Maine, to Dwight Chester and Patricia (Jewett) Verrill. He was the oldest of three children. He attended Greely High School and then the University of Maine at Orono, graduating with a Masters in Agronomy.

On January 25, 1969, Bruce married Patricia (Scamman) in Augusta, Maine. They moved to the Farmington area, eventually settling in Chesterville which is where they would live for over fifty years.

Bruce had a colorful professional career that began with teaching chemistry and serving as Assistant Principal at Livermore Falls High School. From there, he went on to own several businesses, including Acme Engineering, specializing in surveying and soil sciences. He also successfully managed businesses in forestry and real estate, allowing him to do what he loved most–spend time in his beloved Maine woods.

Bruce was a true character; fair, honest and quite stubborn. Bruce was an avid outdoorsman and a remarkable storyteller. He loved the ocean and had many entertaining tales from his days as a lobsterman and later as a regular on Chebeague Island. His greatest passion was fly fishing (and the bragging rights that followed). Even as his illness set in, he was motivated to catch another big one along the Parmachenee and take in the view from his favorite spot in Rangeley.

Bruce is predeceased by his parents.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia, and their children: Rachel Heseltine and her husband Jeff of Chesterville, Susan Bryan and her husband Scott of Austin Texas; his grandchildren, Owen and Tabitha Heseltine and Riley and Garry Bryan; his sister, Pam Withee, and her husband, Dave of North Yarmouth; and his brother, Mark Verrill of North Yarmouth.

Bruce’s family is eternally grateful for the support and care of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, especially to Susan and Paige.

Interment will be at the Highland Cemetery in West Poland with a graveside service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice in Bruce’s memory. Family and friends are invited to visit Bruce’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to share stories, reflections or words of comfort. Honored to be caring for the family of Dwight Bruce Verill is Wiles Remembrance Center-Farmington.