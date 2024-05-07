Earl Luce Jr. (1951-2024)

NEW VINEYARD – Earl L. Luce Jr. (72) of New Vineyard, Maine passed away unexpectedly at Maine Medical Center in Portland on April 21, 2024. Earl, fondly known as Duffer, was born to Earl Luce Sr. and Geneva (McKechnie) Luce on November 3, 1951, in Farmington, Maine. Upon graduating high school, Duffer moved to New Vineyard where he became involved in the community. Over the years he held many positions in the town, including selectman, road commissioner and volunteer fire fighter to name a few. He worked as a lumberman in the winter and worked construction in the summer. Lumbering was his love along with farming. His free time was enjoyed staying around the farm, where in his younger years he had horses, cows, chickens, and other animals. In his later years, during the summer he enjoyed having cookouts down to camp.

He is survived by his former wife, Sharon Whittier; daughter, Rebecca Hargreaves and her husband Jeffrey; and his grandchildren, Zachary and Olivia; he is also survived by sisters, Deborah Durrell and Weslene Marble; along with a brother, Wesley Luce.

As Duffer was a private person, there will be no service. In lieu of a service or flowers please consider donating to Maine Medical Center where he received wonderful care his last few days.

Maine Medical Center–Philanthropy 22 Bramhall Street, Portland, ME 04102, www.mmc.org/donate.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.