Earle Lionel Berry (1928-2021)

PHILLIPS – Earle Lionel Berry, 93, passed away on August 6, 2021, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born on April 24, 1928 in Madrid, son of Ira and Amy (Woodcock) Berry. He attended school in Madrid. On April 20, 1951, Earle married Lorraine Gould in Phillips. Over the years, Earle worked in the logging and forestry industry as a truck driver for Earle Abbott Jr. Logging, Ralph Howard Lumbering, and George Berry Lumbering. Later in life, and up until last year, he mowed lawns for several local residents. He was a member of the North Franklin Snowmobile Club, North Franklin Horseshoe League, and Maine’s Big Buck Club. Earle enjoyed fly fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, spending time at camp with family and friends, and coached little league in Phillips.

Earle is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lorraine Berry of Phillips; son, George Berry and significant other Dianna Hall of Phillips; daughter, Camillia Berry and significant other Herbert Brennan of Avon; adopted son, Cecil Wyman of Mattoon, Illinois; granddaughter, Lisa Berry and significant other Todd Ladd of Wilton; great grandson, Nicholas Berry, great granddaughter, Miranda Baxter; nieces, Beverly Berry of Thornton, NH, Cindy Quinlan and husband Jim of New Vineyard, Shelley Seavey and husband Peter of Strong, Margaret Huff and husband Dennis of Strong; great nieces, Tara Sweetser and significant other Jamie,, Trisha Sweetser and significant other Michael, Trindle Tierney and husband James, and Susan Mularz. He was predeceased by two sons, Stanley and Dennis; grandson, Eric; brothers, George, Edward, Ira and Leo; sisters, Flora, Arlene, and Ruth.

Donations in Earle’s memory may be made to the North Franklin Snowmobile Club, c/o Dianna Hall, 172 Toothaker Pond Rd., Phillips, ME 04966.

A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Mile Square Cemetery in Avon. A reception will follow at the Phillips Area Community Center, 21 Depot St., in Phillips. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.