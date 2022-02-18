Earle Reckards (1950-2022)

NORRIDGEWOCK – Earle Reckards, 71, succumbed to cancer at home in Norridgewock on Feb. 10, 2022.

He was born in Augusta on Oct. 9, 1950, to Robert and Linda (Kyllonen) Reckards. He attended school in Mt. Vernon until dropping out to go to work.

Earle was a wood cutter all of his life. He moved to Virginia and while there he would go into the swamps to cut wood, as he was the only one not afraid of the snakes. He liked living in Virginia, but because of a bad accident while cutting wood, he decided to move back to Maine and help take care of his ailing mother. Earle was a fan of car racing, especially watching his nephew, Dave, race at different tracks; he even was part of his pit crew for a while. Earle enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at family gatherings, and he was an avid reader.

When Earle got so bad that he needed help with his illness, he moved in with his brother in-law, Bill, who took care of him.

Earle is survived by his son, Jason; two daughters, Jenny (Tim) and Brandy; three granddaughters, Emma, Lindsay, and Danika; four grandsons, Peyton, Gavin, Brody, and Brian; one great grandson, Grady; three sisters, Annie (Randy), Mona (David), and Janet (Doug); his younger brother, Eric, who was very dear to him; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Tom; sisters, Loretta and Martha; and four nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life later on. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.