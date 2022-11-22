Edmond Berry (1945-2022)

CARTHAGE – Edmond Roy Berry, 77, of Carthage, died peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 20, at his home. He was born in Rumford, June 16, 1945 a son of Raymond “Sam” and Georgia (Jepson) Berry. On Nov. 14, 1964, he married Donna Bradeen at the Carthage Union Church.

Edmond learned his trade as a professional logger, starting at the age of 15, and working alongside the White Brother’s of Carthage. He worked for United Timber Corp. for many years, and in 1995 formed Berry Logging, working with his family in the woods of Western Maine. Edmund was a member and Past Master of Mystic Tie Masonic Lodge #154 AF and AM of Weld and was a member of Kora Shrine Temple. In his younger years, he loved to snowmobile and ocean fishing, and he especially loved hunting. He worked hard and he played hard.

In later years, Edmond and his wife, Donna, wintered in Florida, spending several winters in Crystal River, making many friends in their travels. He was known for always having a project, being a true friend and respected by those who knew him. He was proud of his family and felt that they were the most important part of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Donna of Carthage; sons, Scott, Beau and his wife, Darcy, and Josh and his wife, Caryn, all of Carthage; daughter, Karen O’Kelly and her husband, Jason of Buxton; 2 sisters, Alice and Gertrude; and three brothers, Alton, Glenwood, and Dale; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; He was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond, Jr., Francis, Joe, and Dan; and a daughter-in-law, Linda.

Public graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. at Newman Cemetery in Carthage where members of Mystic Tie Masonic Lodge #154 AF and AM of Weld will conduct Masonic Services. Following services, the family will host a reception at their home. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Memories and a memorial video and graveside services can be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. The family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to Mystic Tie Masonic Lodge #154 AF and AM of Weld, PO Box 154, Weld, ME 04285.