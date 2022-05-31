Edward A. Wills

Our dear brother Ed passed away on February 7 in 29 Palms, California. He was born in Farmington, the son of Porter and Helen Wills of East New Portland, Maine.

He was always a free spirit with a very curious mind. He left home at the age of 17 and went to Massachusetts where he enjoyed time with friends and worked for a few years. From there he went to California and worked there as a precision machinist. He also worked part time working with an auctioneer selling fixtures from homes that were to be demolished. He enjoyed finding the hidden treasures in an old home. He loved meeting people and learning their stories. He returned home to visit on a few special occasions. Ed had many lifelong friends who he kept in touch with and always had entertaining stories to tell.

Ed was predeceased by his parents Porter and Helen, his brother Ronald and wife Barbara, brother Steve and his wife Lisa, and sister Debra Wills LeBeau.

He is survived by brother Lewis and his wife Judi, brother Stanley and wife Terry, and sister Arlene Newell and husband Bernard all of New Portland, Maine. Also many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside services will be on June 3 at 11:00 a.m. at the East New Portland Cemetery. All are welcome. In memory of Ed spread kindness.