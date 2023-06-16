Edward Carleton (1971-2023)

FARMINGTON – Edward Lawrence Carleton of Farmington, died Tuesday June 13 at his home. He was born June 28 1971 in Farmington and received his education in local schools. He worked in paper mills and power plants all over the East Coast for 30 years; some of the companies were C and I Boiler, Patriot Marine, Tara Plant, AIC,BE&K, SW&B, Cianbro, Pingree Boiler, and BIW.

He was a lover of music; some his favorite bands were Black Sabbath, Tool, Big Head Todd and The Monsters, and any genre, except Rap. He was very proud of his son, Noah and he always tried to make it to every football game throughout his career, even while being on the road for work. He loved spending time with his children, mother and many siblings and friends he made over the years.

He is survived by his children Noah Daniel Carleton, and Ethan Blue Carleton; mother Patricia Carleton; siblings Christie, Kevin, Michael, Patrick, Darren, Dina, Brien, and Desi; and several nieces and nephews he dearly loved. He was predeceased by his father Kenneth Glen Carleton and a brother John Carleton.

A private Memorial Mass for family and close family friends will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Middle Street, Farmington ton on Friday June 23rd at 1pm, followed by a Celebration of Life at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center is honored to have assisted the family with cremation and memorial services.