Edward Francis Jones Jr. (1946-2022)

WILTON – Ed Jones passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on October 30, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. His spirits were released to the wind, and he may now Captain his ship through eternity. Ed was born on January 20, 1946, to Virginia Erwood Jones and Edward Francis Jones Sr. in Staten Island, NY. He moved to Enfield Connecticut, where he attended school and later graduated Cathedral High School in Springfield, Mass. He enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was stationed at the Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. He spent time in Germany and many other parts of Europe as an Electronics instructor.

Ed married Sandra Welsh, and they made their home in Beaumont, Mississippi where they raised 4 children. He was a member of the Beaumont Fire Department and spent many years coaching youth sports. He was the lead drummer in the Country Boogie Review Band and played at many community functions. He served as Beaumont’s town Santa for many years.

Ed married Phyllis Blodgett Lilley on July 13, 1996. They made a lifetime of working construction, traveling, boating, spending time at the ocean on their boat, teaching boating classes, fishing, bird watching, enjoying time with family, friends, and their pet birds. He was an instructor and current Executive Officer of the American Boating Club -Kennebec River division where he held many offices. He was very proud of his Captain’s license and enjoyed spending time on his boat. Ed and Phyllis devoted many years as Mr. and Mrs. Claus for a variety of communities, charitable organizations, nursing homes and where he traveled with construction. He was the honorary “Forever Santa” for the city of Augusta. Ed spent most of his working career traveling to all over the US and four countries working construction, specializing in upgrading paper mills. He was the Millwright Superintendent for Bechtel and Kinleith joint venture construction in Tokoroa, New Zealand on the North Island for modernizing their paper machines and process. The Maoris (the employees that worked for him) of New Zealand honored him with a “HAKA” ceremony (meaning honoring a man of great achievement).

He is survived by his wife Phyllis, of 26 years, of Wilton; his children, Christopher Jones and wife Mechelle of Georgia, Kevin Welsh and wife Rachel of Miss., James Welsh of Miss., Michael Lilley and wife Darlene of Wilton, Robin Lilley and wife Angie of Jay, Renee Welsh of Miss., Kim Richards and husband Nick of Farmington, Dawn Nichols and husband Jonathan of Vassalboro; his sister, Patricia Lei Clew and husband Kit of Colorado; brother, Roger Jones of Connecticut; 24 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; many nieces/nephews; and many special children that were grandchildren in his eyes.

He was a very gentle man with a BIG heart and a loving soul. He never met a stranger that he did not treat as a friend. He blessed many with his Christmas spirit and loving heart. He always said you are never too old to look to the sky and believe.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938. A private graveside burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Edward Jones in honor of “The Forever Santa” to ”Operation Santa Claus, C/O Farmington Elks Lodge, 120 School Street, West Farmington, ME 04938; or to the Salvation Army, Capital Region, 36 Eastern Avenue, Augusta, Me 04330. Please include Edward Jones in the memo.