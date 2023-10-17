Edward J. Mayette III (1955-2023)

Edward J. Mayette III, 67, after fighting a long three-year battle with cancer, peacefully passed away on Saturday September 30, 2023 at home in the arms of his loving wife Jeanne in Farmington, Maine.

Edward was born on December 21, 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut to Edward Alfred Mayette II and Barbara Ann (Walsh) Mayette. He is survived by his wife Jeanne L Martin-Mayette, daughter Marah Anderton, and three grandchildren Kieran, Kaylin, and Payton; three sisters Peggy, Robin and Kathy, his brother Robert (JR), along with many nieces and nephews.

Edward attended Danbury High School in Connecticut, and graduated in 1973, as Eddie would say, the same year that his wife was born. Edward’s primary occupation was a machinist, however he did dabble in carpentry and pro bono work for people with small projects like stairs and such. In the early 70s Edward accepted our Lord Jesus Christ into his heart and was baptized. He helped many people come to the Lord (salvation). From that time on he continued giving the rest of his life doing the Lord’s work. Next to receiving Jesus as his Savior, the second happiest day of his life was getting married to his beautiful Canadian wife on October 4, 2017, dedicated to continually proving his words to her that no one except God could ever love her like he did. He believed in miracles where much of his life was spent experiencing them. He loved to study God’s Word while applying it to his daily understanding of Christ. Even throughout his humbling journey with cancer, the Lord used his experiences to show His great goodness giving all the glory to God.

Eddie will always be remembered for the love he had for Christ, his family and friends. He had a uniquely cheeky personality, a funny and friendly sense of humor, and a sweet smile. He would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. Eddie was a photographer at heart, even if it was taking pictures of a worm or a potato; he loved to draw, bake and make beaded bags.

Family memories: On our way to a family dinner we passed by an antique store. Eddie read the sign and asked our mom “what is an Anti-Q, (meaning antique)”?

One day when Ed and Peggy were teenagers hanging out at a mall, a broad built teenager came up to Ed, grabbed his shirt, lifted him up off the floor, and said “Give me all your money or I’ll knock your teeth out”. Eddie looked at the kid, pulled out his false teeth and offered them to him; the teens face turned white, his eyes bulged and he ran away screaming “Man, you’re crazy.”

On a fall afternoon while visiting Eddie’s sister Robin in North Carolina, Eddie, Robin and Jeanne were coming out of the house; there was a rain shower finishing up. Across the street was a big, richly colored rainbow arched over the houses touching down on to the next block. Jeanne said “Hey LOOK! and ran across the street to the end of the rainbow. Eddie ran after her and Robin just watched them like two children playing in the park. Eddie and Jeanne danced in the rainbow watching a friendly frog hop from color to color down at their feet.

There will be a service October 28 at New Hope Baptist Church in Farmington, ME from 12 to 2 p.m. Any donations can be sent to the:

Edward Mayette Memorial Fund

New Hope Baptist Church

P.O. Box 786

Farmington, ME 04938