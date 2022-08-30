Edward L. Hobbs (1950-2022)

WYMAN TOWNSHIP — Edward Lee Hobbs, 72, of Wyman Township passed away on August 24, 2022. Ed was surrounded by his loving wife of 38 years, both of his boys, and his nephew.

He was born in Lewiston on June 22, 1950. Ed grew up in the town of Stratton spending many days on the Bigelow range. He completed his education in the Stratton area and went on to become a millwright and jack of all trades. Ed wore many hats but was best known for being a storyteller. Of the numerous stories, Ed was proud of his time out west and fondly recalled the time in which he assisted a crew in moving a giant sequoia out of the roadway.

Ed married his beloved wife Christine Ann Burr on November 22, 1984, and went on to have two children. The family spent their lives in the town of Coplin until they built their family home in Wyman Township. The family often spent time at the range or cruising back roads in “the old suburban”. Ed also had a deep love for Goldens which started with his beloved Penny and grew to breeding pups with his family.

Ed is survived by his wife, Christine Ann Hobbs; son, Arthur Hobbs and wife Amanda Welch of Hermon; son, Leonard Hobbs of Wyman Township; nephew (whom he treated as a third son), Curtis Burr and wife Rebecca and their son of Hebron, CT; nephew, Jamie Hobbs and family of Kingfield; niece, Samantha Metcalf and family of Waite; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ed was predeceased by his father, Arthur Hobbs; mother, Pearl (Perry) Hobbs; and sister, Ann Hobbs.

In lieu of flowers, please vote for Paul Lepage this election season!

Please join the family in a Celebration of Life to be held at the Stratton/Eustis Community Building, 84 Main St., in Stratton, on September 4, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, Maine 04938.