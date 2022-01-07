Edward R. Smith Sr. ( 1957 – 2021 )

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP – Edward R. Smith Sr., 87, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of December 18, 2021. He was born on Bridge Hill, in Phillips and graduated from Phillips High School in 1952.

After graduation, he worked in the woods with his father and uncles. He accepted a position with Oliver Oil Company where he earned his oil burners license. He continued home study and passed his master electrician test on the first try. He partnered with Bill Hill to form Hill & Smith Electrical. He continued on his own as Edward Smith Heating & Electrical until 1978 when he moved to Millinocket. He then partnered with Rudy Leavitt and they started L&S Improvements. Their success earned high sales awards which included trips to Florida, Hawaii, and the Caribbean islands. The business continued until his retirement and he moved back “home” in 2008.

He was active as a Little League coach and went on several jamborees with the Boy Scouts. He joined the Masons in 1955 and was the oldest Past Master of Blue Mountain Lodge #67 of Phillips, until his passing. As 3rd Selectman for Phillips, he was instrumental in the cleanup and rebuilding of the Beal Block after the fire of 1971.

Ed was an avid fly fisherman and hunter. Hunting season wrapped up during Thanksgiving week at his camp on Tory Hill that he built from a dismantled barn in 1962. Friends and family would line the side of the road filling up the camp each year.

He is survived by his children, E. Rodney Smith and wife Debbie of Freeman Township, Leslie Marean and husband Larry of Salem, Rhonda Wheeler of Strong, and Daphne Lawler of Jay. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and siblings, Elizabeth Hill, Katherine Ames and husband David.

He is predeceased by his ex-wife, Lita Smith; his longtime companion, Betty Cassidy; and his parents, Paul and Hazel Smith.

The family would like to thank the staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Augusta Wellness & Rehab Center, and Maine General Hospital for their kindness and dedication to his care. They would also like to send a special thank you to Dr. Heidi Decker for the excellent care she provided to Dad over the years.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.