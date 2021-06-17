Elizabeth “Betty” Louise Wyman (1931-2021)

STRATTON – Elizabeth “Betty” Louise Wyman, 90, passed away on June 12, 2021 at her home in Stratton.

She was born on June 4, 1931 in Dead River Plantation, the daughter of Benjamin and Methyl (Morris) Safford. She attended the Dead River Grammar School and Flagstaff High School. On July 3, 1948, she married Earl Leon Wyman Sr. in Eustis and he predeceased her on June 5, 1993. Betty was a member of the Natanis Temple #86 Pythian Sisters, Somerset Chapter #70 Eastern Star, and the Dead River Historical Society. She enjoyed painting, bead work, gardening, collecting angels, making ribbon fish mobiles, and cooking gingerbread cookies.

Betty is survived by her children, Terry Nicholas and husband John of Farmington, Edith Dunlap and husband Dale of Eustis, Earl Wyman Jr. and wife Wendy of Stratton, Bruce Wyman and wife Dianne Stratton, Benjamin Wyman of Stratton; sisters, Gladys Rogers of Solon, Elsie Laughlin of Raymond; grandchildren, Juliet Nicholas of Kentucky, John Nicholas and wife Sarah of Temple, Joshua Nicholas and wife Michelle of Lewiston, Jeffrey Nicholas and wife Cindy of New York, Danielle Chauvette and husband David of Waterboro, Devon Smith of Lewiston, Jodi Oglivie and husband Graham of Minnesota, Justin Wyman and wife Caitlin of Stratton, MacKenzie Wyman of Massachusetts, Danica Wyman of Lewiston, Carol-Ann Griggs and husband Travis of North Carolina, Monica Walker of Virginia, Rachel Walker of Virginia, Christopher Walker of Washington, DC, Thomas Walker and wife Stephanie of Virginia, and Brandon Wyman of Lewiston; 23 great grandchildren, 3 great, great grandchildren, 5 step- grandchildren, 17 step- great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Karen Walker; husband, Earl Wyman Sr., and her sister, Glennis Rogers.

Donations in Betty’s memory may be made to the Stratton Elementary School Music and Art Program, c/o Barry London, 65 School St., Stratton, ME 04982.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11 am at the Upper Cemetery in Eustis with Peter Farnsworth officiating. A reception will follow at the Stratton Community Center, 84 Main St. in Stratton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.