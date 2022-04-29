Elizabeth “Betty” Rackliff Butterfield (1929-2022)

NEW SHARON – Elizabeth “Betty” Rackliff Butterfield, 93, passed away on April 24, 2022, at her home in New Sharon.

She was born on Feb. 24, 1929 in New Sharon, daughter of Raymond and Adelaide (Bassett) Rackliff.

Betty attended elementary school in Industry and high school in Farmington and New Sharon, graduating from New Sharon High School in the class of 1948. On June 20, 1948, Betty married Albion Butterfield at the home of Edith and Clifford Bailey in New Sharon. Over the years, she worked at the New Sharon Canning Factory, Norridgewock Shoe, Farmington Motel, and Central Maine Power for 22 years until retiring in 1989. Betty was a member of the New Sharon United Methodist Church, Methodist Women’s Society, and Order of the Eastern Star, Messalunskit Chapter #170, in New Sharon where she served as Past Worthy Matron. Betty enjoyed rug braiding, knitting and reading. She loved spending time at her cottage at the ocean in Georgetown, always a place of peace and tranquility.

Betty is survived by her son, Kirk Butterfield and wife Susie of New Sharon; granddaughter, Amanda Butterfield and fiancé Josh Moore of New Sharon; two grandsons, Jonathan Butterfield of New Sharon, Jeffrey Butterfield and wife Taylor of Turner; sister, Bana Southworth; sister in-law, Donna Rackliff of Sanford; seven great grandchildren, Kelsie, Alissa, Cole, Brooklyn, Olivia, Lincoln, and Emersyn; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Albion Butterfield; brother, Johnny Rackliff; and brother in-law, Ken Southworth.

The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for their help in allowing Betty to be at home. Special thanks to Stacy and James and all others who helped us.

Donations in memory of Betty may be made to the Maine Children’s Home, 93 Silver Street, Waterville, ME 04901.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the United Methodist Church, 18 Starks Rd., in New Sharon. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10 am, at the church, with Rev. Lloyd Leeman officiating. Interment will follow at the Village Cemetery in New Sharon.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.