Ellen Thompson-Lizotte (1945-2023)

FARMINGTON – Ellen M. Thompson-Lizotte, 77, of Farmington, passed away early Thursday morning, January 12, 2023, at Orchard Park Rehab & Living Center, with her family by her side after a struggle with failing health.

She was born August 29, 1945, a daughter of Frances and Christine (Hayes) Henderson and graduated from Stratton High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Arthur Thompson. Together, they raised two daughters, Cheri and Cheryl. In addition to raising their children, she worked at G. H. Bass & Co. for several years, until their closing. She then worked at other local shoe manufacturers.

She lost her first husband to cancer on Jan. 10, 1999. After his passing, she met Lucien Lizotte, whom she married on July 29, 2001 and then relocated to Kensington, NH. She worked in construction, alongside Lucien for several years doing earth work, operating an excavator and bull dozer. After retiring, they acquired a motor home and traveled. In recent years, they purchased a home in Florida and wintered there, enjoying the warmer climate. They made many lifelong friends in their travels.

Ellen moved back to Maine in September of 2021, when her health began to fail, to be closer to her girls.

She is survived by her husband, Lucien Lizotte; daughters, Cheri Bickford and husband, Mike and Cheryl York and husband, Gary; step-daughters, Donna Lizotte and husband Brud Merrill and Rosalie Smith and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Melissa Lane, Michael Bickford, Mitchell York, and Taylor York; brothers, Lee, Ray, Morris, and her sister, Faris. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert, and George.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Farmington Congregate and Orchard Park Rehab & Living Center for their professional, compassionate, and comforting care given to their mother.

In keeping with Ellen’s wishes, there will be no services. Donations in her memory can be made by “paying it forward” in her honor; do a good deed for someone.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.