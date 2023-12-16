Elsie Campbell (1939-2023)

PORTLAND – Elsie A. Campbell, 84, formerly of Kingfield and East Boothbay, passed away on December 10. She was born to L. Dana and B. Leone (Barden) Davidson on February 14, 1939. She was a graduate of Kingfield High School. In 1976 she relocated from her hometown to the Boothbay area, where she fell in love with the ocean and her husband Gordon. They made their home in East Boothbay and operated a property management/propane business. Together they cared for many coastal cottages. Elsie especially enjoyed time along the shore at Ocean Point, where she gleaned for sea glass, scrambled around on the rocks and enjoyed the view.

She is survived by daughters Shelly Poulin of Kingfield, Danielle Leigh of New Hampshire and Darianne MacGillivray of Mass., as well as son Christopher MacGillivray of North Dakota, two granddaughters Darian MacGillivray of North Dakota and Kristine Dagesse of Hollis, as well as great-granddaughter Addison Dagesse of Hollis, and her sister Lorraine Savage of Kingfield, niece Melissa Hupper, nephew Michael Savage both of Kingfield and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Dana and Leone, her brother Larry, nephews Mark and Marshall Savage, all of Kingfield and her husband Gordon Campbell of East Boothbay.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful, loving staff at St. Joseph’s Rehab and Residential in Portland for their exceptional care of Elsie in her later years. Also to Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service in Buxton who aided her on her final journey. Interment will be in the spring in Boothbay, at the convenience of the family.