Elsie “Penny” Bertha Corbett (1945-2021)

WILTON – Elsie “Penny” Bertha Corbett, 76, of Wilton, passed away May 12, 2021 at Franklin Memorial Hospital from COVID-19. She was born January 10, 1945 in Portland the daughter of George H. and Bertha I. (Welch) Tilton. She attended Jay schools and graduated in 1964.

She worked for the Livermore Shoe shop, Forster Manufacturing and DeCoster and Radlo Egg Farms. Penny enjoyed going to dances, playing cards and BINGO, going out to eat and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She loved her dogs, Loki, Trudy, Taffy and Kisses.

Penny is survived by three children: Nickita Tracy and her husband Brian of Lewiston, Alice Mullen and her husband Kevin of Wilton, and Everett J. Wright Jr. and his wife Jen of Jay. A step-son James Corbett Jr. Nine grandchildren: Katelyn, Andrew, Betsy, Erin, Garrett, April, Monica, Lucas and Benjamin and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Franklin Tilton of Michigan and sisters Betty Ryder of Industry and Theresa Tilton of Wilton.

She was predeceased by her daughter Bertha L. Silver and her parents.

A graveside memorial service will be held Thursday May 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com